South Africa strike spreads to transport sector

JOHANNESBURG -- South Africa's labor unrest spread yesterday from its mines to the transport sector, and the national transport union said more than 20,000 road freight employees are on strike demanding a pay increase.

An extended transport strike would affect the delivery of goods, including gasoline and food items.

South African Transport and Allied Workers' Union said road freight employees are demanding a 12 percent pay increase. Employers had offered an 8.5 percent increase, which was rejected in the Gauteng province earlier yesterday, union spokesman Vincent Masoga said.

The workers also want an equal increase for workers classified under the council's extended bargaining unit, he said.

"Talks are finished for today, but no resolution was reached," Masoga said, adding that the strike would continue today.

Striking truck drivers gathered in Johannesburg yesterday and threw stones at passing trucks. The union said workers decided to strike because wage negotiations have been deadlocked since June.

Also yesterday, mine workers for the Anglo-American Platinum mines near Rustenburg met with management and arbitrators to discuss demands submitted last week for greater pay. Following meetings with mediators, workers dropped their demand for a monthly gross pay of about 16,000 rand ($2,000) and have asked for a take home monthly pay of 12,500 rand.

Striking miners at Lonmin Plc, a platinum mine in the northwest, had demanded a take-home pay of 12,500 rand, but eventually accepted a 22 percent raise that gave them a monthly pay of 11,000 rand ($1,375).