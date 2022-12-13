Suffering Siposs | Sports Daily Newsletter

Dec. 13—There's a lot we don't yet know about what the rest of the season holds for the Eagles, but we do know that the team is going to have to integrate a new member. That's because despite the dominant victory by the Birds over the Giants, the team's regular punter, Arryn Siposs, suffered a lower leg injury and is expected to be out for an extended amount of time.

Against the Giants, the smallest members of the special-teams unit pulled together and made sure their squad didn't miss a beat after the loss of Siposs. They were a key part of the reason the Eagles kept rolling and clinched a playoff spot.

However, the Birds are now forced to bring in another punter until Siposs recovers. It will likely be veteran Brett Kern.

— Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ Which Eagles player most impressed you against the Giants and why? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

What's it like to watch Embiid cook?

Joel Embiid's dominance is no new subject in Philly. The center has been the focal point of the 76ers offense for years, but his star continues to reach new levels each year. That has been the case so far this season, when he has averaged 33.4 points and 9.8 rebounds in 18 games, including two 50-point games in nine days.

Embiid's teammates tell The Inquirer's Keith Pompey what it's like to watch the big fella cook up the competition.

Next: Embiid and the Sixers are riding high as they enter yet another home game, this time at 7 p.m. Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings at the Wells Fargo Center (NBCSP).

Hurts' MVP case

Beat writer Jeff McLane ranks Jalen Hurts as the leading candidate for MVP at this stage in the season. Another beat writer, EJ Smith, lays out the stats that show Hurts compares favorably with quarterbacks who've won the MVP in recent years. Things are looking good for Hurts' candidacy with four regular-season games left.

Next: The Eagles visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. (Fox29).

It's not working in overtime for Flyers

Mathematically, the odds of the Flyers winning in overtime should be even, but that simply isn't how things have played out. The Flyers are 0-7 in OT. What has gone wrong?

Next: The Flyers visit the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 9 p.m. (NBCSP).

The final four

Today begins the World Cup semifinals and all the teams remaining will play either in the final or the third-place match. Determining who will play where begins with Argentina facing Croatia, the team that knocked it out of the last tournament. The Inquirer's soccer writers give their opinions on what the outcomes of these next two matches will be.

Philly's soccer fans, meanwhile, have been living every kick of the World Cup with their joy or agony dependent mainly on how long their favorite teams have lasted in the tournament. Check out some of their experiences.

Next: Follow all of our World Cup coverage.

Worth a look

Game-breaking Quaker: Is Penn's Jordan Dingle the Big 5 player of the year? He's making a good case so far, Mike Jensen writes.

Dragon dedication: Drexel hoops star Maura Hendrixson is committed to her teammates and to a cause which is dear to her heart.

Trivia Tuesday

Who is the last Eagle to be named MVP pf the Pro Bowl? First with correct answer to sports.daily@inquirer.com will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Randall Cunningham

B) Nick Foles

C) LeSean McCoy

D) Reggie White

What you're saying about Eagles-Bears

We asked you: Do the 3-10 Chicago Bears have any shot at beating the Eagles? Among your responses:

The saying goes "on any given Sunday." But the saying won't hold true for the Bears. Fly EAGLES Fly !!!! — Tom G.

The Eagles and fans can take nothing for granted! They need to play as though their opponent is number one! GO EAGLES! FLY! — Miriam M.

Ever hear of the movie Any Given Sunday ? Certainly doubtful, especially the way Sirianni and his staff and the players seem to approach every game. — Bill M.

Two words. Trap Game. Nuff said. — Denise G.

We compiled today's newsletter using reporting from Jeff McLane, Josh Tolentino, Keith Pompey, Jonathan Tannenwald, Andrea Canales, Kerith Gabriel, Gus Elvin, Giana Han, Mike Jensen, Nate File and Ciara Richards.

___

(c)2022 The Philadelphia Inquirer

Visit The Philadelphia Inquirer at www.inquirer.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.