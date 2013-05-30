Suspect in British soldier's death in court

LONDON -- A prime suspect in the vicious slaying of a British soldier sat handcuffed in court Thursday, given permission not to stand up before a judge because of wounds sustained when he was shot by police.

Michael Adebowale, 22, confirmed his name, address and date of birth as the investigation into the shocking killing entered its courtroom phase.

He is one of two men suspected of attacking Lee Rigby near a military barracks in London. The other suspect, Michael Adebolajo, 28, remains hospitalized and has not been charged. He is likely to be charged once he has recovered enough to be released from hospital.

The attack on Rigby by two men wielding knives and meat cleavers has aggravated tensions in Britain, especially since Adebolajo -- carrying bloody weapons -- invited onlookers to film him after the killing as he ranted about the British government's presence in Muslim lands. There has been a surge in anti-Muslim protests and attacks on mosques since the killing, and far-right groups have mobilized.

The al-Qaida-linked magazine Inspire, meanwhile, expressed support for the slaying.

In a recently released issue, the magazine said it and other "lone-wolf" attacks were a response to Western "governments' invasion of Muslim lands, occupations, aggression and oppression."

Adebowale was charged late Wednesday, two days after he was released from the hospital.

Autopsy results made public Wednesday indicated that Rigby, 25, was first struck by a car and then attacked. He died of multiple stab wounds, the report said.