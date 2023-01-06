Syracuse women's basketball box score vs. Pittsburgh

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 89-71 victory against Pittsburgh on Thursday night in the JMA Wireless Dome.

If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here.

MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Syracuse women’s basketball falls short in upset bid against No. 6 N.C. State

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. N.C. State

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Teisha Hyman’s 27 points not enough to lift Syracuse women past Louisville in ACC bout

ORANGE BASKETBALL FANS

Orange tickets | SU gear | 2022-23 streaming guide

©2023 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit syracuse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.