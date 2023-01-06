The best day trips near Philly

Jan. 5—The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

If you're feeling cooped up and looking for a fun foray out of the house, there are plenty of things to do close to home to fill your day. Get your hands dirty, explore, be one with nature, get your Instagram shots and more. For each spot listed, there's an added bonus to make the trip even better.

Got an idea for a road trip topic you want us to take on? Email us.

To pick your own fruit + veg:

There is no shortage of farms and orchards to try your hand at fruit and veggie picking.From succulent blackberries and peaches to gorgeous tomatoes and sweet peppers, there's plenty to pluck and take home Check out our guide if berries are specifically what you're after. Or,we've got 12 spots, all within about 70 miles of Philly with all the fruit, veggies and flowers.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To take in some waterfalls

Hopping on a meandering trail that ends in a majestic waterfall is the perfect day trip for you and your hiking buddy. Elizabeth Wellington has found eight favorite spots, whether you want a long hike, or need a trail that's little-kid or wheelchair accessible. Plus Jason Nark has five more hiking trails for you.

To explore wine country:

Pennsylvania is home to more than 300 wineries — and in Philadelphia, we're close to more than a few of them. If you're looking for a wine-centric journey without going too far from home, we've got you. Our list of 10 Pennsylvania wineries are all within about 100 miles of Center City — so feel free to plan a day of sipping some vino with a beautiful backdrop — maybe even take a bottle or two home.

If indie beer's more your thing

Beer lovers, we've got two lists for you — one on each side of the state border.

Pennsylvania has long been awash with great beer with more than 400 craft breweries in the commonwealth, producing 3.6 million barrels of beer in 2019, according to the Brewers Association. Here are 12 worth the beer pilgrimage.

Pennsylvania isn't the only state with craft breweries worth a trip. The Garden State is packed with top-shelf suds, too. New Jersey is home to over127 craft breweries that collectively produced more than 171,000 barrels of beer in 2019, according to the Brewers Association. And they're all over the state.Whether you're heading up to North Jersey or down the Shore, here are 12 worth your beer money.

If you want to explore the cool weirdness of the region

Looking for something memorable? We've got 10 offbeat spots, including an underground cave, the only construction-themed amusement park in America, a place to hang out with wolves, and, yes, a rodeo, all within about 100 miles of Center City.

If you want to catch a movie

We love a gooddrive-in — the optional makeouts and nobody kicking our seat or answering the phone as the movie plays. Pennsylvania has about 28 drive-ins with 45 screens, according to the United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association. Whether you want to see a new-ish blockbuster or go vintage with '80s classics, horror movies or more, here are 12 spots where you can catch a flick from the comfort of your car.

If you want gorgeous, Instagram-worthy scenery

Looking to capture a pretty view and share with friends? There's a wide range of scenery within a quick drive. From wildlife and nature photography to gorgeous landscapes, choose a spot and hone your skills with our guide.

If you want to spend the day with your kids

Family time is always fun. And there's no shortage of kid-friendly spots, all within about 100 miles of Center City, to choose from. Think low-key outdoor experiences and full-on amusement-park trips. Nick Vadala orders his list from nearest to furthest.

___

(c)2023 The Philadelphia Inquirer

Visit The Philadelphia Inquirer at www.inquirer.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.