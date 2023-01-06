Time for answers

Jan. 6—One thing is for sure: There are plenty of Eagles questions that will be answered this Sunday.

Will Jalen Hurts play? Can Hurts regain his MVP form in a hurry? Will C.J. Gardner-Johnson play? Will the Giants' starters play? Will the Eagles finally wrap up the NFC's top seed and the playoff bye? All of this stuff starts to get cleared up at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

Is sure seems as if Hurts is making progress in his recovery from a sprained shoulder. He took the first-team reps again at practice on Thursday, according to team sources, but was listed as a limited participant on the injury report. It's a good bet that he relegates Gardner Minshew to the bench.

Tight end Dallas Goedert tries to keep Sunday's big game in perspective. "Really, it's a dream come true," he said. "If at the beginning of the season they said, 'Week 18, you'd be playing for the No. 1 seed and the division,' I think everybody would have taken that."

Steichen shares the blame

The Eagles were bad in many facets in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, and, as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen admitted on Thursday, play-calling was one of them.

Steichen called the putrid performance his "worst game" as a play-caller, as the Eagles tallied only 10 points and 313 yards of total offense. They also were sacked six times, four of which came within the first eight plays. Here's what else Steichen had to say about a Sunday to forget.

Next: The Eagles look to clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed with a win against the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. Sunday (CBS3).

Georges on the fans

The 76ers played out a long homestand, which extended an 11-game home winning streak and allowed Georges Niang to spend an extended period of time in Philly. Having that time reminded Niang why he works so hard and enjoys playing for Sixers fans, people who grew up rooting for the team, who want his team to win an NBA title, and who have paid for season tickets for 20 years.

Niang went over that and much more in his latest Inquirer diary.

Next: The Sixers host the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. Friday (NBCSP) with hopes of extending their 11-game home winning streak. Joel Embiid will miss his second straight game with a sore left foot.

Changing the game

Hockey players and fashion are not normally two things you'd associate with one another. But that is changing.

Thanks in part to companies like State & Liberty, NHL players, like the Flyers' James van Riemsdyk, are starting to push the envelope when it comes to style and their fashion choices. Giana Han and Olivia Reiner tagged along with JVR as he went suit shopping earlier this season.

Flyers forward Kevin Hayes was selected Thursday night to play in the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Fla.

The Flyers rolled past the Arizona Coyotes, 6-2, for their fourth straight victory.

Next: The Flyers host the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. Sunday (NBCSP).

The USWNT takes center stage

The U.S. women's national team is back in action, just in time for U.S. Soccer to try to get some positive news.

The biggest scandal in years involving the federation, the USMNT coach, their wives, and former players isn't going away anytime soon.

The most surprising development in that whole mess might be that Gregg Berhalter still wants the job, despite all the recent controversy.

Billy Wagner can see Craig Kimbrel closing again

Craig Kimbrel was a closer from his very first day in rookie ball. He finished 99 of his 126 games in the minors and 80% of his 709 major-league appearances since his 2010 debut. Wherever he has played, from Danville, Va., to Dodger Stadium, from age 21 to 34, his role has rarely changed. So that made his decision to sign with the Phillies a bit curious because manager Rob Thomson took a progressive approach with his bullpen, deploying relievers based on matchups with hitters rather than specific innings. So how will Bullpen by Matchups mesh with the Natural Born Closer? Billy Wagner, who has known Kimbrel for 13 years, believes his buddy just might end up being that ninth-inning guy for the Phillies when all is said and done.

Whether or not he's the closer, Kimbrel believes the Phillies can help him regain his dominance.

Bullpens are tough to build in free agency. David Murphy writes that the Phillies can hope Kimbrel recaptures his old magic, but it hopefully will be a bonus.

Worth a look

Give him a shot: Unbeaten Philly welterweight Jaron "Boots" Ennis still seeks a title fight.

Helpful Hawk: Katie Jekot has moved into the top 10 in career assists at St. Joseph's.

Slaying the Dragons: Towson beats Drexel's men, 64-58.

What you're saying about Philly sports moments

We asked you: What do you think was the most impressive Philly sports moment of 2022? Among your responses:

There were so many great moments during the year, but for me the single most memorable was Bryce going up to bat in the rain. quoted as saying. "let's give them something to remember," or close, and hitting that home run that sent the Phillies to the World Series. — Everett S.

The most impressive Philly sports moment of 2022 was Bryce Harper's two-run home run rocket in the bottom of the eighth inning that gave the Fightin' Phils a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. Glorious! — Tom O.

Harper's HR against the Padres! In my book it is a pretty easy choice. — Dave S.

The Bryce Harper HR is the classic! — Frank Z.

Hands down it was seeing the Phillies in the World Series. To see the turnaround after firing [Joe] Girardi was amazing. It's a crime that Rob Thomson wasn't nominated for manager of the year after what he did for the team. If they had beaten the unlovable Astros, it would have been even better. But just getting there was a journey I'll never forget. — Kathy T.

The Phillies rise from a bad start then to succeed thru the injuries is my choice of fond memories. I've been a fan for 70 years or more and got a lot of enjoyment watching their unexpected performance in the playoffs. — Stephen L.

The great Phillies playoff run definitely is 2022 greatest story. — James H.

