U.S. pushes Algeria to back Mali intervention

ALGIERS -- The United States joined France in a diplomatic lobbying campaign yesterday to win key Algerian support for an emergency military intervention in northern Mali, where al-Qaida-linked militants are waging a terror campaign that the Obama administration warns could threaten other nations.

Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton was seeking agreement from Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika at the start of an unrelated diplomatic trip to the Balkans. French President François Hollande is expected to visit Algeria in December to seek regional support for a military mission early next year.

A proposed international force to confront the militants is considered impossible without Algerian support. But Algeria has been reluctant to agree to the creation of such a coalition, whose troops could push extremists out of Mali and back across its own borders.

"They're beginning to warm to the idea, to talk through how it might work," one State Department official said ahead of Clinton's meetings.

Algeria is the strongest country in North Africa, with unmatched military and intelligence resources. Many of the Islamist militant groups in the region originated in Algeria, where secular government forces fought Islamic militias in a civil war in the 1990s.

The spreading terror campaign and humanitarian crisis in Mali has drawn unusual attention in Washington over the last month. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney mentioned the Mali conflict at the start of last week's foreign policy debate with President Barack Obama, and several cabinet officials are involved in planning for an African intervention force.

A group called al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb has been linked to the attack at the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, last month. AQIM's leaders are based in northern Mali, where they seized territory following a military coup that shattered Mali's government in the spring.

Many Western powers fear the Sahara Desert nation could become like Afghanistan before the 2001 terror attacks: a base for radical Islamic fighters to train, impose hard-line Islamic law and plot terror attacks in the region or beyond. The Islamists in Mali have access to a flood of weapons from bordering Libya.

Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said last week that the Pentagon is working with allies on a plan to deal with al-Qaida-linked militants in Mali and elsewhere in the North Africa region, with American assistance likely to center on intelligence and logistical support.

No American soldiers are expected to participate directly in ground combat.