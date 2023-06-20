Westhampton-based NY Guard crew on search for submersible

A Westhampton-based New York National Guard aircrew Monday joined the search for a submersible vessel carrying five people that disappeared while documenting the wreckage of the Titanic, the iconic ocean liner that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean more than a century ago.

A HC-130J, carrying a team from the 106th Rescue Wing — six crew members, one combat rescue officer, four parachute jumpers and two crew chiefs — arrived on scene at 6:30 p.m. and began search operations, said Capt. Cheran Campbell, a spokeswoman for the New York National Guard unit.

The U.S. Coast Guard requested the assistance of the 106th Rescue Wing about 10 a.m. Monday, Campbell said. The 106h Rescue Wing launched an HC-130J Combat King II Aircraft loaded with water rescue equipment at about 3 p.m.

The missing craft, known as the Titan, submerged Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Its support vessel lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes later. The submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, was reported overdue about 435 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, according to Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

OceanGate’s expeditions to the Titanic wreck site include archaeologists and marine biologists. The company also brings people who pay to come along, known as “mission specialists.” They take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the five-person submersible. The Coast Guard said Monday that there was one pilot and four “mission specialists” aboard. The initial group of tourists in 2021 paid $100,000 to $150,000 each to go on the trip.

The Titan, a truck-sized submersible, usually dives with a four-day emergency supply of oxygen.

"We anticipate there is somewhere between 70 and the full 96 hours available at this point,” U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger said Monday at a news conference.

Mauger said the United States has deployed two C-I30s in addition to the plane from Westhampton Beach. Canadian officials sent a C130 and a P-8 submarine search aircraft.

United Kingdom businessman Hamish Harding was one of the mission specialists, according to Action Aviation, a company for which Harding serves as chairman.

Harding is an adventurer who holds three Guinness World Records, including longest duration at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel. In March 2021, he and ocean explorer Victor Vescovo dived to the lowest depth of the Mariana Trench. In June 2022, he went into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

The expedition was OceanGate’s third voyage to chronicle the deterioration of RMS Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew.

Since the wreckage’s discovery in 1985, it has been slowly succumbing to metal-eating bacteria. Some have predicted the ship could vanish in a matter of decades as holes yawn in the hull and sections disintegrate.

