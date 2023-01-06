Which drag queens are competing in 'RuPaul's Drag Race?': How to watch season 15
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” returns for season 15 with a brand new episode premiering Friday, January 6 (1/6/2023). The new season will feature a record-breaking 16 contestants and the franchise’s first set of twins.
The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season premiere episode, “One Night Only, Part 1” will be broadcast on MTV at 8 p.m. ET, and is available to stream on Philo, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services listed below.
Here’s everything we know about season 15:
When does “RuPaul’s Drag Race” air?
Season 15 will drop its first episode on January 6 (1/6/2023) at 8 p.m. ET
Where can I stream season 15?
Streaming will be available on Philo (free trial), fuboTV (free trial), Sling (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV, and YoutubeTV.
You can also find the episode on Paramount+.
What TV channel is “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on?
The show airs on MTV.
Cable subscribers can log in to MTV.com to stream.
Channel finder: Verizon Fios, XFinity, Spectrum, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DirecTV, Dish
Who are the queens this season?
Who are the celebrity judges?
