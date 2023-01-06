Which drag queens are competing in 'RuPaul's Drag Race?': How to watch season 15

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” returns for season 15 with a brand new episode premiering Friday, January 6 (1/6/2023). The new season will feature a record-breaking 16 contestants and the franchise’s first set of twins.

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season premiere episode, “One Night Only, Part 1” will be broadcast on MTV at 8 p.m. ET, and is available to stream on Philo, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services listed below.

Here’s everything we know about season 15:

When does “RuPaul’s Drag Race” air?

Season 15 will drop its first episode on January 6 (1/6/2023) at 8 p.m. ET

Where can I stream season 15?

Streaming will be available on Philo (free trial), fuboTV (free trial), Sling (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV, and YoutubeTV.

You can also find the episode on Paramount+.

What TV channel is “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on?

The show airs on MTV.

Cable subscribers can log in to MTV.com to stream.

Channel finder: Verizon Fios, XFinity, Spectrum, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DirecTV, Dish

Who are the queens this season?

Who are the celebrity judges?

