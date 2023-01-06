NewsWorld

Which drag queens are competing in 'RuPaul's Drag Race?': How to watch season 15

By syracuse.com (TNS)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” returns for season 15 with a brand new episode premiering Friday, January 6 (1/6/2023). The new season will feature a record-breaking 16 contestants and the franchise’s first set of twins.

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season premiere episode, “One Night Only, Part 1” will be broadcast on MTV at 8 p.m. ET, and is available to stream on  Philo,  fuboTV  and other live TV streaming services listed below.

Here’s everything we know about season 15:

When does “RuPaul’s Drag Race” air?

Season 15 will drop its first episode on January 6 (1/6/2023) at 8 p.m. ET

Where can I stream season 15?

Streaming will be available on  Philo  (free trial),  fuboTV  (free trial),  Sling  (free trial),  DirecTV Stream  (free trial),  Vidgo,  Hulu + Live TV, and  YoutubeTV.

You can also find the episode on Paramount+.

What TV channel is “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on?

The show airs on  MTV.

Cable subscribers can log in to  MTV.com  to stream.

Channel finder:  Verizon Fios,  XFinity,  Spectrum,  Optimum/Altice,  Cox,  DirecTV,  Dish

Who are the queens this season?

Who are the celebrity judges?

©2023 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit syracuse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?