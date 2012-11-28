WORLD BRIEFS





CONGO: Defiant rebels issue demands

Ignoring a deadline set by regional leaders to leave, rebels who seized the eastern city of Goma instead spelled out a long list of demands Tuesday. The conditions set by the M23 rebels, including the release of political prisoners, were rejected immediately. The army threatened military action to take back Goma. "This is a declaration of war and we intend to resume combat," military spokesman Olivier Hamuli was reported as saying. Army troops were hunkered down in Minova, 36 miles from Goma. The impasse came after several days of intense diplomatic efforts. The presidents of Congo, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania had urged the rebels to leave Goma, which they took last week as government forces failed to put up a fight.





IRAN: Evidence of giant bomb test

A diagram obtained by The Associated Press shows that Iranian scientists have run computer simulations for a nuclear weapon that would produce more than triple the explosive force of the World War II bomb that destroyed Hiroshima. The diagram was leaked by officials of a country critical of Iran's atomic program to bolster their arguments that Iran must be halted before it produces a weapon. They provided the diagram on condition that they and their country were not named. The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency reported last year it had obtained diagrams indicating Iran was calculating the "nuclear explosive yield" of potential weapons.





IRAQ: 30 killed by car bombs

Insurgent attacks against security forces and civilians in central and northern Iraq on Tuesday killed 30 people and wounded dozens, officials said. Shia mosques in Baghdad were main targets, along with a city claimed by squabbling ethnic groups in a northern region. Car bombs exploded near three mosques in Baghdad's Hurriyah neighborhood. Minutes later, a car bomb went off near Gaereat mosque. Later, a third car bomb killed seven Shia in Shula, northern Baghdad.