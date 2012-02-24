WORLD BRIEFS





SOMALIA: Nations pledge to help

World leaders meeting in London pledged new help to tackle terrorism and piracy in Somalia, but insisted Thursday that the East African nation must quickly form a stable government and threatened penalties against those who hamper its progress. Nations pledged new funding and a drive to root out those who profit from piracy, after the shipping industry paid out $135 million in ransoms last year. U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon were among representatives of 55 nations and international organizations, including Somalia's UN-backed transitional government, at the talks. British Prime Minister David Cameron warned that the al-Qaida-linked group al-Shabab could export terrorism to Europe and the United States.





PAKISTAN: Peshawar car bomb kills 12

Dilawar Khan's son had stopped off at his tea shop on his way back from school when a car bomb exploded outside it. The 12-year-old was among the dozen killed in Thursday's blast at a bus terminal in Peshawar. There were 32 wounded, including women and children, officials said. "God should destroy these terrorists," Khan cried.





ARGENTINA: Train crash 'preventable'

The deadliest train accident in decades was foreseeable and preventable, the nation's auditor general complained Thursday, saying years of failed safety tests had given the government more than enough reason to cancel the train operator's concession. Others pointed to corruption, including allegations of bribery by the Trains of Buenos Aires company in exchange for favorable treatment. Wednesday's crash killed 50 passengers.





VENEZUELA: Ailing Chávez goes on TV

President Hugo Chávez didn't show how ill he is Thursday as he launched into full-blown campaign mode on his last day before flying to Cuba for more cancer surgery. Running for re-election, he spoke for more than four hours on an upbeat broadcast.