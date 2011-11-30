WORLD BRIEFS





ALGERIA: Gadhafi daughter voices defiance

Moammar Gadhafi's daughter urged Libyans on Tuesday to overthrow their new rulers, possibly violating the terms of her exile in Algeria. In an audio message broadcast on Syria's al-Rai television station, Aisha Gadhafi called for a revolt against the men who overthrew her father and the government she said "arrived with the planes of NATO." "My father has not left, he is always among us," she said, following the traditional 40-day mourning period after his death. As Tripoli fell to rebel forces, Aisha, her mother and two of her brothers took refuge in neighboring Algeria.





IRAQ: Biden in Baghdad for talks

Vice President Joe Biden flew into Baghdad on Tuesday to mark the start of a new chapter in the relationship between Baghdad and Washington, as U.S. troops stream out of Iraq to meet the year-end deadline for their departure. A focus of Biden's talks with Iraqi leaders will be the thorny question of future military cooperation and how much assistance the United States will be able to continue to provide to the Iraqi security forces, given the breakdown of negotiations to keep some U.S. forces longer, U.S. officials say.





ARUBA: American freed in woman's death

U.S. businessman Gary Giordano was released from jail after nearly four months of detention in the disappearance of his traveling companion, Robyn Gardner. Prosecutors still consider him a suspect, but a judge allowed his pretrial detention order to expire Tuesday, ruling they had failed to present enough evidence to continue holding him. Giordano says Gardner was swept out to sea while snorkeling.





NORWAY: Gunman certified as insane

A psychiatric evaluation has found that confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik, the man who bombed and shot 77 people to death in July, was clinically insane at the time of the attacks, prosecutors said Tuesday. The finding could pave the way for psychiatric treatment for the right-wing, anti-Muslim militant instead of a prison sentence, according to Norwegian law.