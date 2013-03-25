WORLD BRIEFS





CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC: Rebels oust president in coup

Rebels overthrew President François Bozizé on Sunday, seizing the presidential palace and declaring that the desperately poor country has "opened a new page in its history." Bozizé, president for a decade, fled the capital, while extra French troops moved to secure the airport, officials said. The rebels' invasion of the capital came just two months after they had signed a peace agreement that would have let Bozizé serve until 2016. That deal unraveled, prompting the insurgents' advance into Bangui and Bozizé's departure to a still unpublicized location. Former colonial power France confirmed the developments, issuing a statement that said French President François Hollande "has taken note of the departure of President François Bozizé."





MYANMAR: UN envoy slams sectarian riots

The top UN envoy to Myanmar toured a central city wracked by the country's worst Buddhist-Muslim violence this year, calling on the government to punish those responsible for a tragedy that left dozens of corpses piled in the streets, some of them charred beyond recognition. Vijay Nambiar, the secretary-general's special adviser on Myanmar, visited some of the 10,000 people driven from their homes after sectarian unrest shook the city of Meikhtila for several days this week. Most of the displaced are minority Muslims, who appeared to have suffered the brunt of the violence as armed Buddhist mobs roamed the city. Nambiar said he was encouraged to learn that some individuals in both communities had bravely helped each other and that religious leaders were now advocating peace. His visit came a day after the army took control of the city as President Thein Sein ordered a state of emergency.





PAKISTAN: Car bomb kills 17 soldiers

A car packed with explosives exploded next to a pair of fuel tankers at an army check post in the northwest, killing 17 soldiers and wounding dozens, officials said Sunday. The attack Saturday night was in the North Waziristan tribal area, the main sanctuary for Taliban and al-Qaida militants along the border with Afghanistan. The blast destroyed two residential army barracks, intelligence officials said.