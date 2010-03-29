WORLD BRIEFS





CHINA: 153 trapped in mine flood

Rescuers were scrambling Monday to save 153 workers trapped after a flood swept through a coal mine in northern China, the work safety agency said. The Wangjialing Coal Mine in Shanxi province had become flooded Sunday afternoon with 261 workers in the mine; 108 were lifted to safety.





THAILAND: Abhisit and rivals meet on TV

Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajva met his political opponents on live television Sunday to try to defuse a crisis that has produced huge demonstrations and sent him fleeing to live at an army base, but the protest leaders said new elections are the only answer. The nation watched three men in red and three in blue, the "Red Shirt" protest leaders, Abhisit and two advisers, shake hands with strained smiles before reiterating their sharply different stances. More talks were set Monday.





Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

COLOMBIA: Soldier freed by FARC

Rebels handed over a 23-year-old soldier to the International Red Cross on Sunday in their first release of a captive in more than a year. The leftist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, are promising to soon free a second soldier they've held for far longer. Pvt. Josue Calvo had been held since he was wounded and captured last April. He walked out of a loaned Brazilian helicopter emblazoned with the Red Cross logo after being picked up in the jungle and flown to the provincial capital of Villavicencio at the eastern foot of the Andes. The other, Sgt. Pablo Emilio Moncayo, has been held for more than 12 of his 32 years.





MEXICO: 7,000 rally against violence

More than 7,000 people gathered in the northern city of Monterrey to protest a wave of violence in the country's third-largest city in recent weeks. Most of them wore white at a rally in Monterrey's main park and some released white balloons and a white dove as signs of peace. Near the border city of Juárez, meanwhile, police said the bodies of four men and a woman were found on a rural road. The five had been lined up and shot to death.