Zimbabwe lawyer says arrest was a ploy

HARARE, Zimbabwe -- Zimbabwe's top rights lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, released by a court yesterday after eight days in jail for allegedly obstructing justice, said her arrest was a ploy to intimidate human rights activists ahead of elections expected in July.

A visibly tired Mtetwa walked from the High Court in Harare with two colleagues and her lawyer after her release papers took several hours to complete. She told reporters she believed she had been targeted by police.

"It is a personal attack on all human rights lawyers but I was just made the first example. There will be many more arrests to follow as we near elections," she said.

Mtetwa was arrested March 17 along with four officials of Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai's party. The four are accused of illegally compiling information on high level corruption. Mtetwa was accused of shouting at officers who were searching Tsvangirai's staff offices when she demanded to see a search warrant. -- AP