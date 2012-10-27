WPIX-TV returns to Cablevision

WPIX-TV resumed being carried by Cablevision Systems Corp. Friday after a 10-week absence.

Cablevision announced last night that it had reached a fees agreement with the Manhattan station's owner Tribune Co. Details were not released.

The prolonged dispute centered on retransmission charges being sought by Tribune, which is headquartered in Chicago. Fees for transmission of local television stations by cable and satellite companies have become a thorny issue in recent years, sparking a number of controversies in the industry and blackouts of key sporting events and popular shows.

Cablevision said, "We are pleased to have reached agreement with Tribune . . . We sincerely appreciate the patience of our customers as we worked to reach an agreement that is consistent with our focus on minimizing the impact of rising programming costs on cable rates."

The Bethpage-based cable television provider owns Newsday, buying it from Tribune in 2008.

Tribune spokesman Gary Weitman said, "We thank our viewers for their loyalty and continued support, and we're looking forward to bringing them the top quality local and national programming they expect."