WrestleMania 31: Ronda Rousey judo-throws Triple H, puts arm bar on Stephanie McMahon

Fourteen seconds just wasn't long enough for Ronda Rousey, so she decided to get in a little extra work -- at WrestleMania 31.

The UFC women's bantamweight champion -- who last month stopped Cat Zingano in 14 seconds in her title defense -- stepped into the ring with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and made short work of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Triple H and McMahon had come to the ring to announce the attendance for the card, but started talking trash to the fans at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, when The Rock came to the ring to interrupt.

After a verbal exchange, McMahon slapped The Rock, then asked if he was going to hit a woman.

The Rock started to leave, then eyed Rousey, a longtime pro wrestling fan who was sitting at ringside. (Rousey and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper are both disciples of grappling great "Judo" Gene LeBell, and Rousey asked and received permission to use the "Rowdy" moniker for her career.)

Rock brought Rousey into the ring. McMahon at first tried to play nice with Rousey, but eventually got frustrated and told her to "get the hell out of my ring."

"Any ring I step into is mine," Rousey responded. "If you want me to leave, why don't you make me?"

Rock cautioned McMahon, saying with the look on Rousey's face she was set to pull out McMahon's insides and "play jump rope with your fallopian tubes."

Triple H got tired of Rock chastising his wife and started mouthing off at him, and Rock responded by starting to pound Triple H in the corner. Triple H tried to escape, but ran into a judo throw from Rousey.

That left McMahon to stare down Rousey, and when McMahon tried to throw a punch, Rousey barred her arm, paraded her around and then threw her to the mat.

McMahon then made a hasty -- and well-advised -- getaway.