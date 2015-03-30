WrestleMania 31 results: Seth Rollins wins WWE World Heavyweight Title in shocking twist

Turns out the most important contract of the week wasn't the one Brock Lesnar signed to stay with WWE.

It was the one Seth Rollins used to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title over Lesnar and Roman Reigns on Sunday night at WrestleMania 31.

After a brutal battle between Lesnar and Reigns, Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and pinned Reigns to confirm his claim as the future of WWE.

The finish followed a wild fight between Lesnar and Reigns, with the challenger bloodying Lesnar multiple times, including a smash into the ring post that opened up a gash on the top of his head.

While that might sound like Reigns was getting the best of the fight, the cuts were merely part of some comebacks in between Lesnar giving Reigns a brutal beating.

He hit so many German suplexes the crowd started keeping count, and pounded him even more unmercifully when Reigns eerily smiled at him while taking the pummeling.

In the end, it was Rollins smiling last.

Other WrestleMania results

Triple H defeated Sting

Ronda Rousey makes a surprise appearance, and gets a piece of the action.

John Cena beats Rusev to win the United States championship

