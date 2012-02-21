The 6th Grade Writing Club of Unqua Elementary School, under the direction of Club Moderator Mrs. Melinda Alford, meets each month to write to senior citizens residing at Mary's Manor, in Inwood. In December, club members had the opportunity to meet their penpals during a holiday visit. The students entertained their new friends with instruments and a holiday sing along, organized by music teacher, Mrs. Janice Abel. They also were able to share a meal and serve the delicious desserts they had brought.

Everyone involved had a wonderful time! The club is looking forward to returning to Mary's Manor in May!

