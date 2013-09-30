Wyandanch rental home to be used for affordable housing

A local nonprofit has unveiled a new home that will be used for affordable housing.

The Wyandanch Community Development Corporation helped get the four-bedroom, 11/2-bath home built where a dilapidated house vacant for more than 25 years had stood, said the nonprofit's executive director, Sondra Cochran.

The Parkway Boulevard property was transferred to the Town of Babylon under Suffolk County's affordable housing program, and the town transferred the property to the nonprofit.

The new house cost $240,000, Cochran said, with costs for materials and labor rising by $40,000 after the surge in rebuilding after superstorm Sandy. Seventy percent of the funding for the house came from federal Housing and Urban Development money given to the town, 20 percent from the nonprofit and 10 percent from a loan provided by the Long Island Housing Authority, she said.

On Friday, the nonprofit held a ribbon-cutting, attracting local officials and community members. Also on hand was Davida Greene, 30, who plans to move into the house next month with her three young children. Greene will rent the home for $1,600 per month but said she hopes to own a home one day.

"It's very important to have a house of your own because you don't want to move your kids from home to home all the time," said Greene, who works for a medical billing company in Melville and has been living with a friend in West Babylon. "You want your family to be stable."

Babylon Town Deputy Mayor Tony Martinez lauded the effort as a great example of "government working with a nonprofit to create affordable housing for a well-deserving working single mother."

Peter Elkowitz, president and CEO of the Long Island Housing Partnership, said the home comes at a time when rentals are scarce on Long Island. "These units are critical to keeping people on Long Island, especially young families."