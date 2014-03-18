Yiendhy Farrelly appointed as new West Babylon schools chief

The West Babylon school board has appointed Yiendhy Farrelly, the district’s assistant superintendent for human resources, as the next superintendent.

Farrelly, 35, came to the district in 2006 as its director of student services. Before that she held positions including summer program principal and special education teacher at Valley Stream Central High School District. She is fluent in Spanish and holds a doctorate in teaching from Hofstra University.

Farrelly will take over Jan. 10, 2015, replacing Anthony Cacciola, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year.

Board president Diane Thiel hailed her “comprehensive educational background” in a statement released by a district representative. “We know that she will work tirelessly to help lead West Babylon,” Thiel said.

Farrelly will earn $200,000 as superintendent.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

West Babylon has an enrollment of about 4,101 students.