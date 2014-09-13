You know you're from Nassau, Suffolk turns 50

For more than a year, newsday.com has been compiling pictures chronicling the key sites, sounds and characteristics that define Nassau and Suffolk counties.

We’ve now reached 50 pictures each for “You know you’re from Nassau” and “You know you’re from Suffolk.”

We’re curious how we’ve done. Take a look at both galleries (click here for Nassau; click here for Suffolk), and in the comments field, let us know which one better reflects the respective county, and anything important we’ve missed.

We may have hit 50, but as unique as Nassau and Suffolk are, we’re sure we have a long way to go.