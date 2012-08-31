Zach Britton strikes out 10 as Orioles cut Yankees' lead to 3 games

BALTIMORE -- Zach Britton made an ample contribution to the Orioles' pennant drive, striking out a career-high 10 in eight innings in a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox Thursday.

Then, as his teammates prepared to take a train to New York for a huge series against the Yankees, Britton packed his bags for a drive to Norfolk, home of Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate.

He won't be gone for long.

Britton's stellar pitching, along with home runs by Taylor Teagarden and Adam Jones, carried the Orioles.

Baltimore took three of four from the AL Central-leading White Sox to complete a 5-1 homestand that started with a two-game sweep of Toronto. The Orioles moved within three games of the AL East-leading Yankees, who were idle, and will try to get even closer during the three-game series that begins tonight.

"Trust me, this group is going to have fun with it," Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said.

The Orioles head north with a suitcase full of momentum. "It's nice to take this one to New York," said Britton, who was optioned to Norfolk after the game to make room for lefthander Randy Wolf, signed yesterday after being cut by Milwaukee last week.

Britton (4-1) gave up one run and seven hits and did not issue a walk. He fanned Dewayne Wise three times and eclipsed his previous single-game career high of seven strikeouts by the fifth inning.

"I think Zach will be back," Showalter said, adding, "Zach was hiding from me tonight."

Britton allowed hits to five of the first nine batters he faced but finished by retiring 19 of 21. The game drew a crowd of 10,141, smallest of the season at Camden Yards.

There will be quite a few more fans at Yankee Stadium. "Our guys aren't going up there to experience the atmosphere," Showalter said. "They're going to try to compete with the team we're trying to catch." -- AP