See what Long Islanders say are the challenges of living here

I love living on Long Island. I value the quality of life on Long Island -- the parks and culture, the weather/change of seasons, access to outstanding medical care, diversity, access to NYC, and yes – the quality of public education. But the biggest challenge is the high property tax. School property taxes are unsustainable, and people are being driven away, especially those on fixed incomes, like many seniors. Though there are Senior Tax Exemptions, they are inadequate and entail income thresholds that many of us don’t meet. Many seniors have incomes too high to qualify for exemptions, but still too low to live comfortably, given the cost of living on Long Island. In my case, as for so many others, it’s been decades since I had kids attending public schools. One solution to compel people to stay here, is to reduce if not eliminate school property taxes for seniors who no longer have children in the public schools. Another solution to reduce property taxes, and allow people to continue to live on Long Island, is school district consolidation, perhaps no more than one for each town, city and village.