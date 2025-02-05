Belle Terre home for sale has beach access, new roof, antique charm

Half-timbered facade intact, one of eight Tudor-style homes in the English section of Belle Terre has been "fabulously restored," said listing agent Holly Brainard, of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

There were "multiple offers" on the five-bed, 4½-bath house listed for nearly $1.6 million, Brainard said. As of Tuesday afternoon, an offer was pending, she said.

"Even though it's got the charm of an antique home, it's got a lot of really wonderful modern conveniences that are going to outlive anybody," Brainard said.

Original features in the home include leaded glass windows retrofitted with insulated panels. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Among existing original features at the Lower Devon Road address are leaded glass windows retrofitted with insulated panels, Brainard said. Additions like a chef's kitchen "just screaming for entertaining" coexist with the classic design elements of a Tudor-style home.

The kitchen. Credit: Daniel Gale Sothebys International Realty

"All of the updates they did to the bathrooms are all very visually in keeping with the style of the house, and yet, there are some wonderful hidden features," she said: the primary bathroom has radiant heated floors.

The home has formal living and dining rooms, a sunroom and a primary bedroom with its own walk-in dressing room and shoe closet. The bedrooms are on the second level.

The home has five bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Recent updates to the house include a new cesspool system, renovations to the gunite pool in the backyard and a $90,000 roof installed less than a year ago, Brainard said.

"It's a brand-new, 50-year roof," she said.

The house is heated by baseboard, electric, forced air and oil systems. There is central air conditioning.

Taxes on the 1.18-acre property, which falls within the Port Jefferson School District, total $22,794. Village taxes, which amount to $2,838 of the annual total, cover garbage pickup, snow removal and access to the John W. and Sheila Knapp Beach. The beach, on Long Island Sound, is open to village residents only.