East Hampton home for sale has pool, outdoor bar, gym

A gray-shingled East Hampton property listed in July has been re-listed this month at a reduced price.

The four-bed, three-bath home and adjacent pool house are on the market for nearly $3.25 million. Annual taxes on the 1.55-acre parcel, which falls within the East Hampton Union Free School District, total $11,875.

"It's just so clean, it's so quiet, it's a very peaceful spot, and it's really great for entertaining," said Compass agent Diane Shifman, who has co-listed the property with Kevin Flaherty.

The property borders 40 acres of reserve, Shifman said.

The house is "a traditional home with modern elements," the listing agent said. Credit: Lena Yaremenko

The main house includes a finished basement that has a gym. Shifman said the house has two primary bedrooms — one on the first floor, one on the second. The home is heated by forced air and oil systems, and cooled by central air conditioning,

"It's been impeccably maintained over the years," Shifman said of the property.

The kitchen. Credit: Lena Yaremenko

The pool house is a 2019 construction, according to the listing, and features a covered area with an outdoor kitchen and wood-burning fireplace. Equipped with a full bathroom, the structure accompanies a 20-by-40-foot rectangular pool.

A wet bar on the deck off the main house offers another entertainment space, Shifman noted.

A pool house constructed in 2019 has a wood-burning fireplace and outdoor kitchen. Credit: Lena Yaremenko

Stylistically, Shifman described the listing as "a traditional home with modern elements."

"You could turn up the pool heat, turn on the air conditioning or heating, all from your phone," Shifman added.