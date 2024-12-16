Farmingville: Affordability, community draw buyers to 'hidden gem'

THE SCOOP Affordability and community are two key attractions of Farmingville, an unincorporated hamlet in the Town of Brookhaven. Houses in its 4.2 square miles start as low as $365,000 for a two-bedroom cottage with basement, and about 10 current homes list for less than $500,000.

"I tell people, don't overlook Farmingville," said lifelong resident Marisa Pizza, 40, whose many hats include vice president of the Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce, executive director of the Farmingville Residents Association and first vice president of the Chamber of Commerce.

"I actually have a few friends I went to high school with who were looking for homes, and I recommended Farmingville and several of them have bought here," she said. "They were so surprised at the affordability and what you get for the price. So it's a little bit of a hidden gem."

In terms of community, "Farmingville has one of the most engaged civic associations you're going to come across," said Brookhaven Council Member Neil Manzzella, whose District 3 includes the hamlet. "They are so involved in everything going on in that town," giving it "really a very homey feeling." Also, "there's not a ton of overdevelopment in Farmingville. There aren't a ton of big commercial chains."

There is a Stop & Shop supermarket, plus an Amazon Fresh grocery-delivery hub that is expected to open soon nearby, Manzella said. Along with chains and franchises like a 7-Eleven and fast-food outlets including Subway and Carvel Ice Cream are mom-and-pop ethnic restaurants with Turkish, Mexican and Portuguese cuisine.

N. Ocean Avenue in Farmingville hosts strip malls with eateries, shops and more. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

The hamlet's best-known landmark is Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, a music venue that holds up to 7,000 people including lawn seating. Other recreational amenities include the Sachem Youth Soccer League Soccer Park and the 107-acre Thomas Muratore Park, with two miles of hiking trails through mature woodlands. A plaza, Triangle Park, is the site of the annual holiday tree lighting and Coats & Cans charitable donation event. The local volunteer fire department hosted an annual Memorial Day parade.

The hamlet's 19th-century Bald Hill Schoolhouse hosts student field trips, history lectures and an annual Victorian Christmas event. The Farmingville Historical Society maintains it as well as the Hanrahan Firehouse, located on the grounds of The Arboretum, a 62-acre complex of apartments, lofts, townhomes and detached residences.

While bordered by major thoroughfares like Nicolls Road and Long Island Expressway, Farmingville is about three miles from Long Island Rail Road's Medford station and about seven from Ronkonkoma station. The Long Island MacArthur Airport is 8½ miles away.

Homes along Radburn Drive, top, and Henry Street in Farmingville. Credit: Steve Pfost

SALE PRICES Between Nov. 5, 2023, and Nov. 4, 2024, there were 118 home sales with a median sale price of $603,000, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier, there were 114 home sales with a median sale price of $530,000.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

OTHER STATS

Population 16,889

Median age 35

Median home value $618,750

Monthly LIRR ticket from Ronkonkoma $378

School districts, graduation rates Sachem (92.9%), Middle Country (92.7%)

Libraries Sachem, Middle Country

Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes 52a, 52b

Sources: 2022 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS via InfoSparks by ShowingTime; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$1.33 million

This $1.33 million Farmingville home has five bedrooms. Credit: EXP Realty

At the end of a cul-de-sac, this 3,915-square-foot home, custom-built in 2002, has five bedrooms and 3½ baths. Between a sunken living room and an eat-in kitchen is an open-plan dining area. Up a grand staircase lies a master bedroom with two balconies and en-suite Jacuzzi. Amenities include fireplace, finished basement, two-car garage, grounds with fountain and patio with pool. Taxes are $14,793. Ismail S. Kolya, eXp Realty, 914-215-1540.

$629,900

This $629,900 Farmingville home has a three-season sunroom. Credit: Signature Premier Properties

Built in 1983 and renovated with Energy Star appliances in 2021, this three-bedroom, two-bath ranch has cathedral ceilings and central air-conditioning. The kitchen offers granite counters and the living room has a fireplace. There is a sunroom, an attached garage and a fenced backyard. The master bedroom opens to a patio. Taxes are $10,544. Tara A. Froehlich, Signature Premier Properties, 631-252-3819.

$365,000

This $365,000 Farmingville home is completely renovated. Credit: Fiore Real Estate Sales Corp./Anna M. Fiore

One of the original cottages for summering city dwellers, this 1938 two-bedroom, one-bath home with an eat-in kitchen has been renovated with granite counters and modern appliances. Boasting a basement with walk-out access, the oil-heated house has a fenced back yard with mature trees. Taxes are $5,134. Anna Fiore, Fiore Real Estate Sales Corp., 631-766-0098.

RECENTLY SOLD

$860,000

Arden Lane

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 3

Built 2018

Lot size 0.55 acre

Taxes $9,500

+/- List price +$10

Days on market 152

$670,000

Wendy Drive

Style High ranch

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 2

Built 1965

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $8,785

+/- List price +$11,000

Days on market 71

$480,000

Henry Street

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 1

Built 1952

Lot size 0.17 acre

Taxes $8,785

+/- List price +$10

Days on market 133

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 26

Price range $439,990 to $989,000

Tax range $6,229 to $12,735