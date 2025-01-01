Locust Valley home for sale has movie theater, heated pool, wine cellar

Seven years ago, the purchasers of a house on 8 acres in Locust Valley set out to create a space with high ceilings. When that goal proved unattainable via renovations, the owners razed the home and started fresh, said Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty agent Kimberly Bancroft.

The resulting seven-bed, eight-bath main house and pool house are now on the market for $8.5 million. Annual taxes on the 8.06-acre property, which falls within the Locust Valley Central School District, total $116,691.

"It looks like a North Shore estate that's been there for longer," Bancroft said.

The house was renovated with high ceilings in mind. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Designed by Locust Valley-based firm Innocenti & Webel along with the homeowners, Bancroft said, the house is flecked with details like tray and domed ceilings, herringbone wood floors and patterned wallpapers. The entry hall has 22-foot ceilings, she added.

"As beautiful and grand as it is, it is very livable and it feels comfortable," Bancroft said. "It doesn't feel overwhelming."

Including the basement, the home measures an estimated 13,000 square feet, Bancroft said. The finished basement includes a wine cellar and a 10-seat movie theater.

The 13,000-square-foot house has a wine cellar and 10-seat movie theater. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

On the first floor, there are an ADA-compliant bedroom and bathroom, Bancroft said. An elevator offers access to all three levels of the home, she said.

Among amenities are a kitchen with two butler's pantries and a Lacanche Ranges stove.

Pocket doors lead from an office into a game room with a pool table and wet bar. From there, a second set of pocket doors leads to a formal living room.

Each bedroom has its own bathroom, and each bathroom has radiant heated flooring.

"Every single little detail about this house was incredibly well thought-out," Bancroft said.

The property sports a heated saltwater pool. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Outside, there are a heated saltwater pool, putting green, a shower and hot tub. The pool house offers a kitchenette, living room, dining area and full bathroom.

The homeowners completed the permitting process for a tennis court but have not installed one, Bancroft said.

Set back on Piping Rock Road, with a long driveway, the location offers "absolute privacy," Bancroft said.

"You pull in, and you don't see a soul from any angle," she said. "There's no view or vision of a neighbor."