Argentina gives two Rugby World Cup debuts among 11 changes for Chile clash

NANTES, France — Fullback Martin Bogado and right winger Rodrigo Isgro will make their Rugby World Cup debuts in Argentina's reshuffled side for its all-South American contest against Chile on Saturday.

Coach Michael Cheika made 11 changes to his starting XV from the 19-10 win against Samoa last Friday. Flankers Marcos Kremer and Juan Martin Gonzalez — who switches from No. 8 — lock Guido Petti and prop Eduardo Bello retained their spots.

Agustin Creevy, Nicolas Sanchez and Tomas Cubelli were also selected on Thursday in a team loaded with veterans.

The 38-year-old Creevy will equal Mario Ledesma with his 18th World Cup appearance for Argentina at hooker, while the flyhalf Sanchez earns his 100th test cap and has a chance to break his team's scoring record at the tournament.

Sanchez is already Argentina's all-time leading scorer with 872 points and needs 16 more to overtake Gonzalo Quesada as Argentina's leading all-time scorer at the Rugby World Cup. He will be partnered in the halves by Tomas Cubelli at Stade de la Beaujoire, which is home to French soccer club Nantes.

Juan Imhoff, who has played the past 12 years for French Top 14 club Racing 92, offers a major try-scoring threat from the left wing while center Jeronimo de la Fuente takes over as captain from hooker Julian Montoya.

Argentina was still in contention to reach the quarterfinals with a final Pool D game against Japan to come next Sunday in Nantes. Japan faced Samoa later Thursday in Toulouse.

Argentina's Francisco Gomez Kodela walk around the pitch after the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Argentina and Samoa at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard in Saint-Etienne, France, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Credit: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Argentina: Martin Bogado, Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente (captain), Juan Imhoff, Nicolas Sanchez, Tomas Cubelli; Facundo Isa, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Pedro Rubiolo, Guido Petti, Eduardo Bello, Agustin Creevy, Joel Sclavi. Reserves: Ignacio Ruiz, Mayco Vivas, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Matias Alemanno, Joaquin Oviedo, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Santiago Carreras, Juan Cruz Mallia.