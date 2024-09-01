SportsCollegeCollege Football

Interception returns by Ortega and Ballentine highlight San Diego's 27-21 victory over Cal Poly

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — Trey Ortega and Matt Ballentine returned interceptions for touchdowns and San Diego's opportunistic defense led the Toreros to a 27-21 season-opening victory over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Ortega's 38-yard return of a Bo Kelly pass gave San Diego a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Ballentine's 40-yard return of another Kelly pass put the Toreros up 24-14 early in the fourth.

A short TD pass by Jackson Akins drew the Mustangs within 27-21 with about a minute to go, but the Toreros recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

The Toreros had 337 yards of total offense but scored only one touchdown on offense, a 1-yard run by Logan Gingg that gave them a 17-14 lead midway through the third quarter.

Cal Poly had taken a 14-10 lead early in the third on a 31-yard fumble return by Budha Boyd Jr.

Grant Sergent was 15-of-24 passing for 153 yards for San Diego. Matt Colombo led the Toreros with 88 yards rushing.

Kelly completed 21 of 35 passes for 226 yards with a touchdown. He was intercepted three times.

The Mustangs were held to eight yards rushing.

The game was a rematch of a first-round FCS playoff game last season in which San Diego defeated Cal Poly 35-21.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME