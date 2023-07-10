2023 National League by Team Draft Selections
1. (12) Tommy Troy, SS, Stanford.
2. (48) Gino Groover, 3B, NC State.
CBB. (64) Caden Grice, LHP, Clemson.
1. (24) Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida.
2. (59) Drue Hackenberg, RHP, Virginia Tech.
Comp. (70) Cade Kuehler, RHP, Campbell University.
1. (13) Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland.
Comp. (68) Jaxon Wiggins, RHP, Arkansas.
1. (7) Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest.
CBA. (38) Ty Floyd, RHP, LSU.
2. (43) Sammy Stafura, SS, Walter Panas H.S., N.Y.
1. (9) Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee.
2. (46) Sean Sullivan, LHP, Wake Forest.
CBB. (65) Cole Carrigg, C, San Diego State.
1. (36) Kendall George, OF, Atascocita H.S., Texas.
2. (60) Jake Gelof, 3B, Virginia.
1. (10) Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit H.S., Ore.
CBA. (35) Thomas White, LHP, Phillips Academy, Mass.
2. (47) Kemp Alderman, OF, Mississippi.
1. (18) Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest.
CBA. (33) Josh Knoth, RHP, Patchogue Medford H.S., N.Y.
2. (54) Mike Boeve, 3B, Omaha.
1. (32) Colin Houck, SS, Parkview H.S., Ga.
2. (56) Brandon Sproat, RHP, Florida.
1. (27) Aidan Miller, SS, J.W. Mitchell H.S., Fla.
1. (1) Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU.
2. (42) Mitch Jebb, SS, Michigan State.
CBB. (67) Zander Mueth, Belleville East H.S., Ill.
1. (21) Chase Davis, OF, Arizona.
1. (25) Dillon Head, OF, Homewood Flossmoor H.S., Ill.
1. (16) Bryce Elridge, 1B/RHP, James Madison H.S., Va.
2. (52) Walker Martin, SS, Eaton H.S., Colo.
Comp. (69) Joe Whitman, LHP, Kent State.
1. (2) Dylan Crews, OF, LSU.
2. (40) Yohandy Morales, 3B, Miami.