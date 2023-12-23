2022 Luxury Tax Payrolls

NEW YORK — Final 2023 payrolls for the 30 major league teams for purposes of the luxury tax, as defined by baseball's collective bargaining agreement and sent to clubs by the commissioner's office.

Figures are for 40-man rosters and include the average annual values of contracts and $17,090,029 per club for benefits and extended benefits, which include items such as health and pension benefits; club medical costs; insurance; workman's compensation, payroll, unemployment and Social Security taxes; spring training allowances; meal and tip money; All-Star game expenses; travel and moving expenses; postseason pay; and college scholarships. Also included is $1,666,667 per team for the pre-arbitration bonus pool.

Salaries include earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

The luxury tax is assessed starting on the amount above $233 million.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego exceeded the threshold for the third consecutive season and pay at a 50% rate on the amount over $233 million but less than $253 million, a 62% rate on the amount over $253 million but less than $273 million, a 95% rate on the amount over $273 million but less than $293 million and a 110% rate on the amount above $293 million.

The New York Mets, New York Yankees and Philadelphia exceeded the threshold for the second consecutive season pay a 30% rate on the amount over $233 million but less than $253 million, a 42% rate on the amount over $253 million but less than $273 million, a 75% rate on the amount over $273 million but less than $293 million and a 90% rate on the amount above $293 million.

Atlanta, Toronto and Texas pay a 20% rate on the amount over $233 million but less than $253 million and a 32% rate on the amount over $253 million but less than $273 million.

The Mets received a $2,126,471 tax credit under Article XXIII(C)(2)(b)(i)(B) of the Basic Agreement.