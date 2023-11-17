Salary Arbitration Eligibles

NEW YORK — The 245 players eligible for salary arbitration. Contracts must be tendered by 8 p.m. EST on Friday and proposed salaries will be exchanged Jan. 12:

BALTIMORE (17) — Keegan Akin, lhp; Danny Coulombe, lhp; Austin Hays, of; Sam Hilliard, of; Cole Irvin, lhp; Jorge Mateo, ss; Ryan McKenna, of; John Means, lhp; Ryan Mountcastle, 1b; Cedric Mullins, of; Ryan O'Hearn, 1b-of; Cionel Pérez, lhp; Anthony Santander, of; Dillon Tate, rhp; Ramón Urías, inf; Jacob Webb, rhp; Tyler Wells, rhp.

BOSTON (5) — Reese McGuire, c; Nick Pivetta, rhp; John Schreiber, rhp; Luis Urías, 3b; Alex Verdugo, of.

CHICAGO (7) — Dylan Cease, rhp; Garrett Crochet, lhp; Matt Foster, rhp; Michael Kopech, rhp; Nicky Lopez, 2b; Michael Soroka, rhp; Touki Toussaint, rhp.

CLEVELAND (9) — Christian Bethancourt, c; Shane Bieber, rhp; Enyel De Los Santos, rhp; Sam Hentges, lhp; James Karinchak, rhp; Ramón Laureano, of; Triston McKenzie, rhp; Josh Naylor, 1b; Nick Sandlin, rhp.

DETROIT (6) — Akil Baddoo, of; Austin Meadows, of; Casey Mize, rhp; Jake Rogers, c; Tarik Skubal, lhp; Spencer Turnbull, rhp.

HOUSTON (7) — Bryan Abreu, rhp; Maurico Dubón, inf-of; Luis Garcia, rhp; Chad McCormick, of; Kyle Tucker, of; José Urquidy, rhp; Framber Valdez, lhp.

KANSAS CITY (5) — Kris Bubic, lhp; Carlos Hernández, rhp; Edward Olivares, of; Brady Singer, rhp; Josh Taylor, lhp.

LOS ANGELES (6) — Griffin Canning, rhp; José Quijada, lhp; Luis Rengifo, 2b; Patrick Sandoval, lhp; José Suarez, lhp; Taylor Ward, of.

MINNESOTA (7) — Jorge Alcalá, rhp; Willi Castro, of; Kyle Farmer, inf; Nick Gordon, of-inf; Ryan Jeffers, c; Alex Kirilloff, 1b-of; Caleb Thielbar, lhp.

NEW YORK (11) — Albert Abreu, rhp; Jake Bauers, of-1b; Nestor Cortes, lhp; Kyle Higashioka, c; Clay Holmes, rhp; Michael King, rhp; Jonathan Loáisiga, rhp; Clarke Schmidt, rhp; Gleyber Torres, 2b; Jose Trevino, c; Lou Trivino, rhp.

OAKLAND (4) — Miguel Andujar, 3b-of; Paul Blackburn, rhp; Seth Brown, of; Abraham Toro, 2b-3b.

SEATTLE (6) — Ty France, 1b; Logan Gilbert, rhp; Sam Haggerty, of; Josh Rojas, 3b; Trent Thornton, rhp; Justin Topa, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (12) — Jason Adam, rhp; Tyler Alexander, lhp; Shawn Armstrong, rhp; Randy Arozarena, of; Aaron Civale, rhp; Andrew Kittredge, rhp; Zack Littell, rhp; Shane McClanahan, lhp; Isaac Paredes, 3b; Colin Poche, lhp; Harold Ramírez, of; Drew Rasmussen, rhp.

TEXAS (10) — Brock Burke, lhp; Matt Bush, rhp; Dane Dunning, rhp; Adolis García, of; Jonah Heim, c; Jonathan Hernández, rhp; Nathaniel Lowe, 1b; Brett Martin, lhp; Josh Sborz, rhp; Leody Taveras, of.

TORONTO (13) — Cavan Biggio, 2b; Génesis Cabrera, lhp; Adam Cimber, rhp; Santiago Espinal, 2b; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1b; Danny Jansen, c; Alejandro Kirk, c; Tim Mayza, lhp; Nate Pearson, rhp; Trevor Richards, rhp; Jordan Romano, rhp; Erik Swanson, rhp; Daulton Varsho, of.