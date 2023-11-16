Cy Young Winners-Both Leagues

Pitchers who have won Cy Young awards in both leagues:

Gaylord Perry — AL: Cleveland (1972); NL: San Diego (1978)

Pedro Martinez — AL: Boston (1999-2000); NL: Montreal (1997)

Randy Johnson — AL: Seattle (1995); NL: Arizona (1999-2002)

Roger Clemens — AL: Boston (1986-87, 1991); Toronto (1997-98); N.Y. Yankees (2001); NL: Houston (2004)

Roy Halladay — AL: Toronto (2003); NL: Philadelphia (2010)

Max Scherzer — AL: Detroit (2013); NL: Washington (2016-17)

Blake Snell — AL: Tampa Bay (2018); NL: San Diego (2023)