Non-Tender Free Agents

NEW YORK — The 63 players who became free agents when their teams failed to offer 2024 contracts Friday:

BOSTON (1) — Wyatt Mills, rhp.

DETROIT (5) — Brenan Hanifee, rhp; Garret Hill, rhp; Austin Meadows, of; Freddy Pacheco, rhp; Spencer Turnbull, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (4) — Austin Cox, lhp; Diego Hernandez, of; Logan Porter, c; Josh Staumont, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — José Marte, rhp.

MINNESOTA (2) — Ronny Henriquez, rhp; Jovani Moran, lhp.

NEW YORK (3) — Albert Abreu, rhp; Anthony Misiewicz, lhp; Lou Trivino, rhp.

OAKLAND (1) — Kevin Smith, 3b.

SEATTLE (1) — Mike Ford, 1b.

TAMPA BAY (1) — Cooper Criswell, rhp.

TEXAS (2) — Matt Bush, rhp; Brett Martin, lhp.

TORONTO (1) — Adam Cimber, rhp.