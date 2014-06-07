A look at the Mets' picks on Day 2 of the MLB draft

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Mets highlighted their second day of the amateur draft on Friday by choosing Milton Ramos, a defensive wizard at shortstop, and Eudor Garcia-Pacheco, a power-hitting third baseman.

“We had a really productive day today,” said Mets scouting director Tommy Tanous, who addressed reporters on Friday along with Paul DePodesta, the Mets’ vice president of scouting and player development.

Ramos, a third rounder, was the Mets’ first selection of the draft’s second day. The club surrendered its second-round choice when they signed free agent Curtis Granderson to a four-year, $60-million deal this offseason.

Said Tanous: “We’re really excited about all the players we took.”

A look at the picks:

SS Milton Ramos, 3rd round, 84th overall

5-11, 158 Bats: right Throws: right

American Heritage High School (Fla.)

Tanous: “Milton has gone probably this whole year as a tremendous prospect at shortstop. Certainly, he’s known for his defense. He’s a lot stronger than people think. This is not a below average bat by any means. I think sometimes when you talk about shortstops with superior glove, people automatically think they’re not an offensive player. That’s certainly not the case. Tremendous feet, tremendous hands, is going to be plenty strong enough to hit. So really excited about this type of player... First thing when you see him is you notice his strength, you notice his bat strength… He does not go out of the zone often at all. He maintains the approach we’re looking for. Like every high school kid they’re going to have to learn when they get into the minor leagues but this is a kid whose offensive production is not far off at all.”

3B Eudor Garcia-Pacheco, 4th round, 115th overall

6-1, 215 Bats: right Throws: right

El Paso Community College (Texas)

Tanous: "We went and worked him out. He has massive power... He's definitely an offensive player. We feel like he'll be fine at third base, but when you draft this type of guy, you take him for his bat."

RHP Josh Prevost, 5th round, 145th overall

6-8, 225 Bats: right Throws: right

Seton Hall (N.J.)

Tanous: “Really interesting player. Six-eight pitcher from Seton Hall. The biggest surprise when you go see him is his actual command and control of his pitches. He’s a fastball, slider, change up pitcher. We’ve had him up to 94. Probably pitches at anywhere from 90-93. Great strike thrower, tremendous competitor… Still as a college player has some upside.”

C Tyler Moore, 6th round, 175th overall

6-1, 195 Bats: left Throws: right Louisiana State University

Tanous: “Advanced approach, has power, grinds out at-bats. So we were really excited that we could still get get him at the spot we ended up getting him... He's really an advanced guy behind the plate... We drafted him for the purpose of being a catcher."

The remainder of the picks:

LHP Brad Wieck 7th round, 205th overall

6-9, 240 Bats: left Throws: left Oklahoma City University

1B Dash Winningham, 8th round, 235th overall

6-2, 230 Bats: left Throws: left Trinity Catholic High School (Fla.)

OF Michael Katz, 9th round, 265th overall

6-3, 235 Bats: right Throws right: College of William & Mary

LHP Kelly Secreast, 10th round, 295th overall

6-0, 215 Bats: left Throws: left UNC-Wilmington