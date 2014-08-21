Aaron Judge, Mark Payton highlight Tampa power show

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Wednesday:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: Bryan Mitchell allowed eight earned runs in 4.2 innings as Syracuse shellacked Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 11-2.

The standouts:

Corban Joseph, DH: 1-for-3 with a home run

Taylor Dugas, LF: 0-for-1 with two walks

Carmen Angelini, SS: 2-for-3

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: New Hampshire had back-to-back four-run innings in the sixth and seventh en route to an 8-2 win over Trenton.

The standouts:

Francisco Arcia, C: 2-for-4 with a double

Mason Williams, RF: 2-for-4 with a double and a triple

Dan Fiorito, 3B: 3-for-4

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Tampa took a one-run lead in the bottom of the second and kept tacking on during an 11-1 win over Brevard County.

The standouts:

Mark Payton, CF: 4-for-4 with a home run and a walk

Eric Jagielo, 3B: 3-for-5

Aaron Judge, RF: 3-for-5 with a home run and two doubles

Jose Rosario, 2B: 2-for-4 with a double and a walk

Mike Ford, 1B: 2-for-5

Caleb Smith, LHP: Allowed six hits and two walks in five scoreless innings, striking out five

NOTES: With Judge’s three extra-base hits on Wednesday, he ended a mini power slump. In his previous 13 games, Judge had just two extra-base hits, a double and a home run. Judge has tended to hit home runs in bunches this season. He’s gone deep in back-to-back games six times, accounting for 10 of his 17 home runs…Payton was 3-for-17 against lefthanded pitchers heading into Wednesday’s game before going 2-for-2 with a walk off Brevard County’s lefthanded starting pitcher.

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Greenville downed Charleston, 7-2.

The standouts:

Yeicok Calderon, RF: 1-for-2 with two walks

Kale Sumner, 3B: 0-for-3 with two walks

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Staten Island had 13 hits, though only three went for extra-bases and were all doubles, during a 14-4 win over Brooklyn.

The standouts:

Luis Torrens, C: 2-for-3 with a double and a walk

Ty McFarland, 3B: 3-for-4 with a double

Isaias Tejeda, DH: 1-for-4 with a double and a walk

Austin Aune, CF: 2-for-4 with a stolen base

Vicente Conde, SS: 2-for-3 with two walks

Nathan Mikolas, RF: 2-for-4 with a walk