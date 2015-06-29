AL All-Star voting down to 5 Kansas City Royals in starting spots

Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson and Seattle designated hitter Nelson Cruz have moved ahead in fan voting for starting spots in the All-Star Game, leaving five Kansas City Royals still in the lead.

Major League Baseball released the results Monday, and voting continues through Thursday night. MLB said more than 500 million votes had been cast.

The starters will be announced Sunday, with the pitchers, reserves and candidates for the final spot to be presented Monday. The game is July 14 in Cincinnati.

Royals outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Alex Gordon, catcher Salvador Perez, shortstop Alcides Escobar and second baseman Omar Infante hold leads. Infante is about 230,000 votes ahead of Houston's Jose Altuve.

Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera and Angels outfielder Mike Trout also led in the American League.

Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas and DH Kendrys Morales led last week, but were overtaken by Donaldson and Cruz. Donaldson has drawn over 11.7 million votes, already a record for any player in any season.

The National League leaders are: St. Louis third baseman Matt Carpenter, shortstop Jhonny Peralta and outfielder Matt Holliday, Miami outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and second baseman Dee Gordon, Washington outfielder Bryce

Harper, San Francisco catcher Buster Posey and Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Stanton has a broken hand is out four to six weeks. Nori Aoki of the Giants is fourth in the NL outfield voting, followed by Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen.

Harper is the top vote-getter in the NL with over 11.3 million.

AMERICAN LEAGUE TOTALS

CATCHER

1. Salvador Perez, Royals: 11,666,785

2. Russell Martin, Blue Jays: 6,405,822

3. Stephen Vogt, Athletics: 5,445,813

4. Brian McCann, Yankees: 1,932,563

5. Alex Avila, Tigers: 1,857,585

FIRST BASE

1. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers: 11,594,518

2. Eric Hosmer, Royals: 9,150,908

3. Prince Fielder, Rangers: 2,716,049

4. Justin Smoak, Blue Jays: 2,463,708

5. Albert Pujols, Angels: 1,892,027

SECOND BASE

1. Omar Infante, Royals: 7,514,642

2. Jose Altuve, Astros: 7,282,934

3. Jason Kipnis, Indians: 3,841,898

4. Ian Kinsler, Tigers: 3,522,753

5. Devon Travis, Blue Jays: 2,910,668

THIRD BASE

1. Josh Donaldson, Blue Jays: 11,738,206

2. Mike Moustakas, Royals: 10,372,868

3. Nick Castellanos, Tigers: 2,076,933

4. Manny Machado, Orioles: 1,938,478

5. Adrian Beltre, Rangers: 1,416,216

SHORTSTOP

1. Alcides Escobar, Royals: 10,057,381

2. Jose Iglesias, Tigers: 7,395,163

3. Jose Reyes, Blue Jays: 4,800,710

4. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox: 1,819,295

5. Jed Lowrie, Astros: 1,646,430

DESIGNATED HITTER

1. Nelson Cruz, Mariners: 8,891,784

2. Kendrys Morales, Royals: 8,686,879

3. Edwin Encarnacion, Blue Jays: 4,261,040

4. Victor Martinez, Tigers: 2,632,722

5. Alex Rodriguez, Yankees: 1,984,514

OUTFIELD

1. Mike Trout, Angels: 11,461,212

2. Lorenzo Cain, Royals: 10,418,343

3. Alex Gordon, Royals: 8,934,052

4. Yoenis Cespedes, Tigers: 7,532,254

5. Jose Bautista, Blue Jays: 7,401,632

6. Alex Rios, Royals: 6,445,677

7. Adam Jones, Orioles: 5,626,318

8. Michael Brantley, Indians: 3,211,743

9. J.D. Martinez, Tigers: 3,145,200

10. Jacoby Ellsbury, Yankees: 2,690,291

11. Josh Reddick, Athletics: 2,636,134

12. Rajai Davis, Tigers: 2,479,400

13. Hanley Ramirez, Red Sox: 1,629,706

14. Torii Hunter, Twins: 1,568,877

15. Carlos Beltran, Yankees: 1,526,511

NATIONAL LEAGUE TOTALS

CATCHER

1. Buster Posey, Giants: 7,990,423

2. Yadier Molina, Cardinals: 6,278,553

3. Francisco Cervelli, Pirates: 2,424,229

4. Yasmani Grandal, Dodgers: 1,624,424

5. Miguel Montero, Cubs: 1,485,095

FIRST BASE

1. Paul Goldschmidt, D-backs: 7,341,683

2. Adrian Gonzalez, Dodgers: 3,688,928

3. Joey Votto, Reds: 3,566,216

4. Matt Adams, Cardinals: 2,581,892

5. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs: 2,564,264

SECOND BASE

1. Dee Gordon, Marlins: 6,316,113

2. Kolten Wong, Cardinals: 4,730,848

3. Brandon Phillips, Reds: 3,040,165

4. Joe Panik, Giants: 2,887,397

5. Yunel Escobar, Nationals: 2,153,973

THIRD BASE

1. Matt Carpenter, Cardinals: 6,252,327

2. Todd Frazier, Reds: 6,189,347

3. Kris Bryant, Cubs: 3,559,446

4. Nolan Arenado, Rockies: 2,964,460

5. David Wright, Mets: 1,524,400

SHORTSTOP

1. Jhonny Peralta, Cardinals: 7,151,624

2. Brandon Crawford, Giants: 4,267,238

3. Troy Tulowitzki, Rockies: 4,059,832

4. Starlin Castro, Cubs: 2,185,861

5. Zack Cozart, Reds: 2,128,730

OUTFIELD

1. Bryce Harper, Nationals: 11,363,949

2. Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins: 6,062,318

3. Matt Holliday, Cardinals: 5,454,953

4. Nori Aoki, Giants: 5,115,422

5. Andrew McCutchen, Pirates: 4,577,646

6. Joc Pederson, Dodgers: 2,977,227

7. Jason Heyward, Cardinals: 2,646,697

8. Justin Upton, Padres: 2,418,452

9. Jay Bruce, Reds: 2,397,019

10. Billy Hamilton, Reds: 2,250,693

11. Jon Jay, Cardinals: 2,236,337

12. Hunter Pence, Giants: 2,154,738

13. Angel Pagan, Giants: 2,103,812

14. Starling Marte, Pirates: 2,013,249

15. Yasiel Puig, Dodgers: 2,009,405