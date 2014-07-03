Alfredo Aceves suspended 50 games for positive drug test

Alfredo Aceves has been suspended 50 games for a second positive test for a drug of abuse, Major League Baseball announced Thursday afternoon.

Aceves had a 6.52 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Yankees this season. He has a 3.83 ERA in seven seasons with the Yankees and Red Sox.

MLB did not announce what drug Aceves tested positive for but the Joint Drug Agreement lists the following substances as a "drug of abuse": natural cannabinoids, synthetic THC and cannabinoids, cocaine, LSD, opiates, MDMA, GHB, phencyclidine.

Aceves was stationed at the Yankees' Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre affiliate when the ban was announced. He had a 3.49 ERA in seven games (five starts). He was not on the Yankees' 40-man roster.

A key part of the Yankees' World Series squad during his sophomore season, Aceves went 10-1 with a 3.54 ERA in 43 games in 2009. He only pitched in 10 games the following season, sidelined by injury. Aceves then spent three mostly mediocre seasons in Boston before the Yankees brought him back this year.

Aceves was involved in a brawl during a 2013 World Baseball Classic game between Mexico and Canada. His fiery involvement in the fracas prompted Canada's Larry Walker to say, "I had ahold of [Aceves] and I think I saw Satan in his eyes."