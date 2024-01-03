POSITION: Starting pitcher

SEASONS: 18

TEAMS: New York Yankees, Houston Astros

W-L: 256-153 (.626)

ERA: 3.85

GAMES/STARTS: 531 / 521

COMPLETE GAMES: 26

SHUTOUTS: 4

IP: 3,316

WHIP: 1.142

K: 2,448

K/BB: 2.37

YEAR ON BALLOT: 6th

LAST YEAR'S VOTING: 17% of ballots

Why I voted for Pettitte

Andy Pettitte won 256 regular-season games and was a key starter on five World Series champions. In the postseason, he made 44 starts and went 19-11. That’s a .633 winning percentage in the biggest games under the brightest lights against the toughest competition. Plus, those 19 postseason wins remain the most in MLB history. That pushes him over the top and into Cooperstown, in my opinion. I don’t hold his admitted HGH use against him. Other voters likely do, and that’s their choice.

-- Anthony Rieber