Andy Pettitte

Andy Pettitte, a five-time World Series champion with the Yankees,...

Andy Pettitte, a five-time World Series champion with the Yankees, has the third most wins of any lefthander not in the Hall of Fame. Pettitte's 19 postseason wins remains atop the MLB career leaderboard 11 seasons after he retired. Credit: Getty Images

POSITION: Starting pitcher

SEASONS: 18

TEAMS: New York Yankees, Houston Astros

W-L: 256-153 (.626)

ERA: 3.85

GAMES/STARTS: 531 / 521

COMPLETE GAMES: 26

SHUTOUTS: 4

IP: 3,316

WHIP: 1.142

K: 2,448

K/BB: 2.37

YEAR ON BALLOT: 6th

LAST YEAR'S VOTING: 17% of ballots

Why I voted for Pettitte

Andy Pettitte won 256 regular-season games and was a key starter on five World Series champions. In the postseason, he made 44 starts and went 19-11. That’s a .633 winning percentage in the biggest games under the brightest lights against the toughest competition. Plus, those 19 postseason wins remain the most in MLB history. That pushes him over the top and into Cooperstown, in my opinion. I don’t hold his admitted HGH use against him. Other voters likely do, and that’s their choice.

-- Anthony Rieber

