Angels' Anthony Rendon says his injury is a fracture, not a bone bruise

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon says his leg injury is a fractured tibia, not a deep bone bruise.

Rendon gave a rare update to reporters Friday at Angel Stadium, although he didn't give details or say whether he'll be able to return this season. The $245 million slugger has been sidelined since July 4 with the latest injury in his extensive history.

Rendon fouled a ball off his leg in a game against San Diego and went on the injured list for the third time already this season. Rendon says he doesn't know why the Angels haven't announced his injury as a fracture, but Rendon has repeatedly declined requests to discuss the injury himself in recent weeks.

The Angels have given only sporadic updates on their high-priced hitter's latest injury recovery, only describing it as a serious bruise with accompanying bleeding. Manager Phil Nevin has usually reported no progress in recent weeks for Rendon, who was moved to the 60-day injured list Aug. 18.

Rendon's agent, Scott Boras, later told reporters that the treatment for Rendon's particular injury would be the same whether it was a break or a bruise.

Rendon is batting .236 with 22 RBIs and a .678 OPS while playing in just 43 games this season, his fourth with the Angels after winning the World Series with Washington in 2019. He has been a major disappointment in Anaheim, batting. 249 in 200 total games for the Angels and never playing in more than 58 games in a season due to several lengthy injury absences.

Rendon's contract with the Angels runs through the 2026 season.