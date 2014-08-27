Anthony Seratelli homers again, Matt Reynolds steals 2 more bases

Here’s an overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Tuesday (and a look at the overall playoff picture):

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Las Vegas jumped out to a four-run lead in the second inning and never looked back during a 9-5 win over Round Rock.

The standouts:

Allan Dykstra, 1B: 1-for-3 with a double and two walks

Taylor Teagarden, C: 1-for-3 with two walks

Anthony Seratelli, CF: 1-for-2 with a home run, two walks and a stolen base

Matt Reynolds, SS: 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two stolen bases

NOTES: Seratelli has homered in each of his last two games…Reynolds has stolen two bases in each of his last two games. He had nine stolen bases in his previous 61 games with Las Vegas. He has successfully stolen a base in his last seven attempts.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: Binghamton managed just five hits hits in each of its doubleheader games against New Britain, but the Mets lost Game 1, 5-1, and won Game 2, 3-2.

The standouts:

Brian Burgamy, 1B: 1-for-3 with a double in Game 1

Brandon Nimmo, CF: 2-for-7 in Games 1 and 2

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: Down by two runs heading into the bottom of the seventh, St. Lucie rallied for four runs in the inning to take the lead for good in a 5-2 win over Charlotte.

The standouts:

Maikis De La Cruz, CF: 2-for-4 with a double

Cam Maron, C: 2-for-3

Cole Frenzel, 1B: 2-for-4

Matthew Koch, RHP: Allowed eight hits, two walks and two runs (earned) in 7.2 innings, striking out eight

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: With the score tied, John Mincone allowed two runs in the top of the ninth and Savannah couldn’t rally in the bottom half of the inning during a 5-3 loss to Augusta.

The standouts:

Neifi Zapata, 3B: 2-for-4

Jorge Rivero, 2B: 1-for-2 with two walks

Dominic Smith, 1B: 1-for-3 with a triple and a walk

Robert Whalen, RHP: Allowed five hits, two walks and three runs (earned) in 6.2 innings, striking out seven

NOTES: Of Whalen’s 10 outs on balls in play, nine were on groundouts.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Brooklyn pounded out 14 hits during an 8-2 win over Staten Island. No third baseman were ejected for staring down the competition following the National Anthem either, so it was a win-win.

The standouts:

Amed Rosario, DH: 3-for-5

Michael Conforto, LF: 2-for-5

Jhoan Urena, 3B: 2-for-5 with a triple

Alfredo Reyes, SS: 3-for-4

Casey Meisner, RHP: Allowed four hits, one walk and one run (earned) in six innings, striking out 11

NOTES: Meisner, a third round pick in 2013, has struck out double-digit hitters in each of his last two starts. His line in those games: 10 hits, two walks and four runs (two earned) in 12.2 innings, with 21 strikeouts. Meisner had been averaging4.3 strikeouts per game in 2014 before those last two outings and he had never had more than seven strikeouts in a game during his pro career.

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Las Vegas – Clinched division

Binghamton – 2 games out of first, but have clinched a playoff spot

St. Lucie – Eliminated

Savannah –Savannah will reach the playoffs as the first half division winner

Brooklyn – 6 games back in division, tragic number is 1