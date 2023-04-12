Arizona's Merrill Kelly throws 6 hitless innings vs. Brewers

PHOENIX — Merrill Kelly had a no-hit bid through six innings for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

The veteran right-hander struck out seven, walked two and hit a batter in his six hitless frames. Kelly got some help from Josh Rojas in the sixth, when the third baseman charged in on a softly hit grounder and threw out the speedy Joey Wiemer.

Center fielder Alek Thomas made a nice catch in the fourth, running straight back to the wall before catching a liner from Rowdy Tellez.

Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes has been nearly as good, giving up one hit through six innings in the scoreless tie.