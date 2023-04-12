SportsBaseball

Arizona's Merrill Kelly throws 6 hitless innings vs. Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly throws to a Milwaukee...

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly throws to a Milwaukee Brewers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX — Merrill Kelly had a no-hit bid through six innings for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

The veteran right-hander struck out seven, walked two and hit a batter in his six hitless frames. Kelly got some help from Josh Rojas in the sixth, when the third baseman charged in on a softly hit grounder and threw out the speedy Joey Wiemer.

Center fielder Alek Thomas made a nice catch in the fourth, running straight back to the wall before catching a liner from Rowdy Tellez.

Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes has been nearly as good, giving up one hit through six innings in the scoreless tie.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME