Astros' Altuve homers in first 3 at-bats against Rangers, gets 4 in a row overall

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jose Altuve homered in his first three at-bats for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, starting with a pair off Nathan Eovaldi in the All-Star right-hander's return from the injured list.

Houston's star second baseman greeted Eovaldi with a leadoff homer, then ended his outing with a one-out homer in the second.

Altuve's third homer — and 15th of the season — came in the third off Dane Dunning, a starter who came out of the bullpen so the Rangers could get Eovaldi his first start since July 18. Eovaldi had been sidelined by a right forearm strain.

Altuve had homered in four consecutive at-bats going back to Houston's 13-6 win in the series opener Monday. The run ended with a groundout against Dunning in the fifth.

Altuve homered twice in the series opener, giving him consecutive multi-homer games for the first time in his career.

Altuve is the first Houston player with consecutive multi-homer games since Richard Hidalgo in 2000.

The Astros had back-to-back homers from the No. 9 and leadoff hitters twice in the series opener with Mauricio Dubón and Altuve.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, left, follows through on a solo home run as Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim looks on in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

They did it again Wednesday with Martín Maldonado homering from the bottom of the order in the third, followed by Altuve for a 9-0 lead. Houston scored three runs in each of the first three innings.