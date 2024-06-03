Astros not ready to say Urquidy is done for season amid reports he needs Tommy John surgery

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros still aren’t ready to say whether starter José Urquidy is done for the season amid reports that a second Tommy John surgery is possible.

ESPN was first to report the right-hander will visit Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, on Monday. ESPN reported Meister is expected to recommend Tommy John surgery.

General manager Dana Brown was asked Monday about the report Urquidy likely would need Tommy John surgery.

“That’s not the information we have right now,” he said. “And so that’s why we’re getting a second opinion. So, we’ll know more in a couple of days.”

Urquidy hasn’t pitched this season after straining his right forearm in spring training. He appeared close to coming off the injured list before he left a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Sugar Land with right elbow inflammation on May 24.

The 29-year-old had Tommy John surgery in 2017 and made his big league debut two years later. He was 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA in 10 starts and six relief appearances last season.

In five major league seasons, Urquidy is 27-16 with a 3.98 ERA in 70 starts and nine relief appearances.