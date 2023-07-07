SportsBaseball

Athletics place major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list

Oakland Athletics' Esteury Ruiz connects for a two RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — The Oakland Athletics placed major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a right shoulder injury.

The roster move, retroactive to Thursday, was one of several the Athletics announced Friday before opening a three-game series against the Red Sox.

Ruiz is batting .257 with 43 stolen bases. The Athletics said the outfielder has a shoulder subluxation.

Oakland also called up right-hander Angel Felipe and outfielder Cody Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas and designated right-handed pitcher Rico Garcia for assignment.

The Athletics have used 47 players this season, not including the additions to the roster made Friday. Oakland used 64 players last year.

