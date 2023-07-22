Austin Riley homers for 4th straight game to help Atlanta Braves beat Milwaukee Brewers 6-4

MILWAUKEE — Austin Riley homered for the fifth time in his last four games, Orlando Arcia also went deep and the Atlanta Braves held off the Milwaukee Brewers for a 6-4 win on Friday night.

Riley hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and then singled and scored in the fifth to help the Braves win the matchup of division leaders. Riley is 8 for 17 with 13 RBIs over his last four games, hitting a three-run shot in the eighth inning of a 7-5 victory over Arizona on Thursday.

Arcia connected for a two-run homer in Atlanta's three-run second, helping the Braves erase an early 2-0 deficit.

Willy Adames hit a two-run homer for NL Central-leading Milwaukee, and William Contreras went 2 for 4 and scored twice.

The Brewers made it interesting in the ninth.

After striking out his first two batters, Atlanta's Kirby Yates walked Andruw Monasterio and Brice Turang. Blake Perkins then hit a sharp liner down the first-base line that landed foul before he struck out looking to end an 11-pitch at-bat.

Yates earned his second save in five opportunities.

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, July 21, 2023, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta (6-8) allowed just one hit over six shutout innings in his last start, but he struggled against the Braves’ potent lineup. He was charged with six runs and six hits in five innings.

The Brewers wasted another outstanding performance from their bullpen, which has thrown 24 2/3 straight scoreless innings. Bryse Wilson struck out five over three innings and J.C. Mejía retired the side in order in the ninth.

Braves starter Michael Soroka (2-1) gave up six hits and four runs in six innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Milwaukee jumped in front with two runs in the first. Contreras hit an RBI double against his former team and scored on Jesse Winker's single.

Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, July 21, 2023, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Contreras reached the All-Star Game with the Braves last season. He was sent to Milwaukee as part of a three-team trade that moved former Oakland catcher Sean Murphy to Atlanta.

The Braves responded by scoring three runs in the second, two in the third and one in the fifth to grab a 6-2 lead. Adames’ homer in the sixth made it 6-4.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: LHP Max Fried allowed six hits and three runs over 3 1/3 innings in a rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett. Fried, who last pitched for the Braves on May 5 due to a forearm injury, threw 65 pitches.

Brewers: 3B/OF Brian Anderson (lower back) took grounders before Friday's game. Manager Craig Counsell said Anderson isn't expected to get activated during this homestand, which runs through Wednesday.

CARATINI'S FIRST AT FIRST

Victor Caratini was Milwaukee's starting first baseman for the first time this season while the Brewers continue to play without Rowdy Tellez, who is on the injured list with a right forearm issue. Caratini, who spends most of his time at catcher, has made 62 career appearances at first base, including 25 starts.

Caratini made a diving stop to retire Ozzie Albies in the first inning.

“He knows what he's doing over there," Counsell said before the game.

UP NEXT

RHP Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.79 ERA) starts for the Brewers on Saturday, and RHP Allan Winans is expected to make his major league debut for the Braves.