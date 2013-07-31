Baltimore Orioles acquire Bud Norris from Houston Astros

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have acquired right-hander Bud Norris from the Houston Astros to help bolster a rotation that will be without injured Jason Hammel for what could be an extended period.

The Orioles are sending outfielder L.J. Hoes and left-handed prospect Josh Hader to the Astros in a deal agreed to moments before Wednesday's non-waiver trade deadline.

Hammel is being placed on the 15-day disabled list with a flexor mass strain in his right forearm. He is 7-8 with a 5.20 ERA in 21 starts this season.

The 28-year-old Norris was 6-9 with a 3.93 ERA for the Astros. He was making a club-high $3 million this year. In his fifth big league season, Norris is under team control through 2015. He is 34-46 with a 4.33 ERA.

Hoes is one of the Orioles top prospects. A third round pick in 2008, Hoes was hitting .304 for Triple-A Norfolk.