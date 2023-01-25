Ex-Mets David Wright, Jose Reyes will be on Hall of Fame ballot next year

The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot will have a very heavy Mets presence. David Wright and Jose Reyes will be eligible for the first time, Billy Wagner will hope to continue his climb toward Cooperstown, the Carlos Beltran saga will be in its second year, and Bartolo Colon will also make his ballot debut.

That is, of course, if the 49-year-old Colon doesn’t pitch in the majors this season. While he seems retired, Colon talked last year about making a comeback, and can never be counted out to pick up a ball, or a bat, as Mets fans well know from his still-amazing one career home run.

Wright and Reyes will also be sentimental favorites for Mets fans, but neither is likely to get the 75% needed for election to the Hall of Fame, and certainly not on the first ballot.

Wright’s Hall candidacy seemed to have been sabotaged by the back problems that eventually ended his career. In his 14-year, 1,585-game career, all with the Mets, Wright hit .296 with 242 home runs and an .867 OPS. He was a seven-time All-Star.

Wright will likely one day be enshrined in the Mets Hall of Fame, but Cooperstown might take a while longer, if he ever gets in.

Reyes had a longer career (16 years, 1,877 games) and finished with a .283 batting average, 145 home runs, 517 stolen bases and a .761 OPS. He was a four-time All-Star.

Reyes’ candidacy could be hurt by a 51-game suspension he received in 2016 for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy while he was with the Colorado Rockies. Reyes was not charged in the case.

Beltran, his candidacy hamstrung by his leading role in the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, received 46.5% in his first year of eligibility in voting announced on Tuesday night.

Wagner appears to be the former Mets player with the best chance at getting to 75% in 2024. The hard-throwing lefthanded closer’s vote percentage has increased from 10.5% in 2016 to the 68.1% he received this year.

“I’m happy that I got this far, and blessed,” Wagner told MLB.com. “I have no complaints. Of course, I would love to get in. It’s the pinnacle of any professional’s career, but nothing’s been easy thus far, so why should [this be]? . . . That [68.1%] was as good as you’d want if you’re not going to get in.”

The top non-New York names on the 2024 ballot are third baseman Adrian Beltre, who seems like a shoo-in with his 3,166 career hits and 477 home runs, and three-time AL batting champion Joe Mauer, the catcher who spent his entire career with the Twins. Former Mets nemesis Chase Utley will also make his ballot debut.

The only player who was elected on Tuesday was third baseman Scott Rolen, who picked up 76.3% in his sixth year of eligibility. Former Colorado first baseman Todd Helton was next at 72.2% in his fifth year on the ballot.

Then came Wagner, who has two years left on the BBWAA ballot. Former Yankees outfielder Andruw Jones was fourth at 58.1% in his sixth year.

Former Mets and Yankees slugger Gary Sheffield was named on 55% of ballots in his next-to-last year.

Former Mets second baseman Jeff Kent’s 10 years on the ballot are up. He polled at 46.5%.

The highest-profile former Yankee who did not make it but will be on the ballot again next year is steroid-scarred Alex Rodriguez, who got 35.7% in his second year of eligibility.

Andy Pettitte got 17% in year five of his candidacy. Former Yankees and Mets outfielder Bobby Abreu got 15.4% in his fourth year on the ballot. Former Mets closer Francisco Rodriguez got 10.8% in his first year.

Former Mets Cy Young Award winning knuckleballer R.A. Dickey got one vote. Former Yankees outfield free agent signing bust Jacoby Ellsbury didn’t get any. Both are off future ballots as they did not reach 5%.