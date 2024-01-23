Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

The Baseball Hall of Fame opened its doors to three new members on Tuesday night as Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton were elected to Cooperstown by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Former Mets closer Billy Wagner and former Yankees and Mets slugger Gary Sheffield fell short of the 75% needed for election to the Hall.

Wagner, in his ninth and next-to-last year on the BBWAA ballot, received 73.8%, which was five votes shy. He’ll be on the ballot again next year.

That can’t be said of Sheffield, who received 63.9% in his 10th and final year of eligibility.

Wagner had 422 saves, which is sixth all-time, but had a 10.03 ERA in 14 postseason appearances, which has given some voters pause. Wagner had 101 saves with the Mets from 2006-’08 (he appeared in two games for the Mets in 2009 before getting traded to Boston).

Wagner’s vote totals have grown from 10.5% in his first year of eligibility to within a fastball’s throw of Cooperstown.

Beltre, in his first year on the ballot, received 95.1% of the vote. Mariano Rivera in 2019 remains the only player to get 100% of the BBWAA vote.

Beltre had a 21-year career with four teams (Dodgers, Mariners, Red Sox and Rangers). He finished with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and five Gold Glove awards at third base.

“Obviously, I’m honored,” Beltre said on MLB Network. “This is something that is amazing to me, even just [being] on the ballot. To be able to now call myself a Hall of Famer is something that I didn’t dream of.”

Mauer, also in his first year of eligibility, was named on 76.1% of ballots. Mauer played his entire 15-year career with his hometown Minnesota Twins. He was a three-time AL batting champion and six-time All-Star who finished with a .306 batting average. He also won three Gold Glove awards behind the plate.

“Definitely thrilled to get that call,” Mauer said on MLB Network. “Very emotional and, obviously, leading up to today you reflect on all the people that have impact on your career and who you are as a man. A lot of emotions. It’s been a whirlwind, that’s for sure.”

Helton (79.7%, sixth year on the ballot) played his entire 17-year career with the Colorado Rockies. He was a five-time All-Star, captured the 2000 NL batting title with a .372 average, and won three Gold Gloves. He was a .345 hitter with a 1.048 OPS in the thin air of Coors Field, and hit .287 with an .855 OPS on the road.

“They can’t take this away from me, can they?” Helton said on MLB Network. “I’m just glad I’m in for the fans. They’re unbelievable in Colorado.”

The new Hall of Famers join former manager Jim Leyland in the Hall’s Class of 2024. Leyland was elected in December by the contemporary baseball era committee. The induction ceremony is scheduled for July 21 in Cooperstown.

Former Mets captain David Wright received 6.2% in his first year of eligibility and will be on the ballot again in 2025. Any player who gets less than 5% does not stay on the ballot.

Two other former Mets, Bartolo Colon (five votes) and Jose Reyes (no votes), are off after their first year of eligibility. Colon also pitched for the Yankees.

Former Yankees outfielder Andruw Jones had the sixth highest vote percentage at 61.1 in his seventh year on the ballot.

Former Mets and Yankees outfielder Carlos Beltran was named on 57.1% of the ballots in his second year of eligibility after getting 46.5% in 2023. Beltran’s candidacy is likely hurt by his role in the 2017 Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Beltran is the seventh and final player out of the 26 on this year’s ballot to earn more than 50%.

Former Yankees Alex Rodriguez (34.8%, third year) and Andy Pettitte (13.5%, sixth year) both saw their percentages go down from last year as their past performance-enhancing drug issues continue to harm their chances.

The same can be said for the final time about Sheffield, who was named in the BALCO scandal that has also kept all-time home run king Barry Bonds out of the Hall. Sheffield was a nine-time All-Star and hit 509 home runs.

Former Yankees and Mets outfielder Bobby Abreu got 14.8% in his fifth year.

Any player who is taken off the BBWAA ballot either because they get less than 5% or don’t get in after 10 years can be considered in the future by the Hall’s various veterans committees.

The 2025 Hall of Fame ballot will include first-timers such as Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, Dustin Pedroia, Felix Hernandez and Curtis Granderson.